Creditcoin Trading 33.2% Lower Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $77.85 million and approximately $13.83 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006022 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001300 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00014073 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

