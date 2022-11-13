Critical Survey: Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) & Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT)

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) and Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Freight Technologies has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freight Technologies N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A Pharma-Bio Serv $20.11 million 0.99 -$2.09 million ($0.18) -4.72

Pharma-Bio Serv has higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Freight Technologies and Pharma-Bio Serv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A Pharma-Bio Serv -19.85% -23.63% -18.68%

Summary

Freight Technologies beats Pharma-Bio Serv on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc. operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., provides business to business cross-border shipping logistics. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation and fleet management, and capacity solutions. The company offers a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer service based on the platform. Freight Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. The company provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil. Its technical consulting services comprise regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

