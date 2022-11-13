Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.95-$10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.46 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CROX. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Crocs to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Crocs stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,325,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,500. Crocs has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,906,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,813,000 after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,715,000 after purchasing an additional 137,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 873,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,491,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

