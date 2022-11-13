CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$16.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

TSE CRT.UN opened at C$15.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.31. The stock has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.87. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$14.21 and a 52 week high of C$18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0723 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

