CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the October 15th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,237.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

CEVMF stock remained flat at $44.00 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.01. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $78.75.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

