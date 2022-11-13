CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Up 71.7% in October

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the October 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CVD Equipment in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

CVD Equipment stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. 26,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,426. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a market cap of $41.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.31.

CVD Equipment ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.81 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 15.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 21,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,517.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 721,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,576.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.80% of CVD Equipment worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

