D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Roth Capital

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday.

NYSE QBTS opened at $2.76 on Thursday. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69.

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

