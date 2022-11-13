DA Davidson Cuts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $40.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.82.

Shares of U stock opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Unity Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

