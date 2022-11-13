Dai Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and $279.06 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dai Profile

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,931,750,392 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

