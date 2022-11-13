Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

NYSE:DHR opened at $271.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.