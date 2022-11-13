Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Up 80.0% in October

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUAVF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUAVF traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 363. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $97.16 and a twelve month high of $183.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.13 and a 200 day moving average of $145.12.

About Dassault Aviation Société anonyme

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

