DataHighway (DHX) Trading Down 25.4% Over Last 7 Days

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. DataHighway has a total market cap of $113.25 million and approximately $357,088.64 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.45 or 0.00021060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DataHighway has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.89 or 0.00582878 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,994.99 or 0.30362654 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,900,629 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.59634261 USD and is down -6.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $190,906.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

