Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives $11.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

DVDCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.30) to €15.00 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €9.30 ($9.30) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €7.70 ($7.70) to €8.00 ($8.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €11.90 ($11.90) to €10.00 ($10.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

