DEI Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 46.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $72,919.03 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

