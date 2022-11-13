Dero Price Hits $4.25 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Dero has a market capitalization of $55.37 million and approximately $246,401.39 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $4.25 or 0.00026280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,025,689 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

