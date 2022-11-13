Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,666 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $111.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.25.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

