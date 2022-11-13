Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 27,133 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,133 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,514,000. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 383.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 60,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,641 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,948,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $56.13 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. BTIG Research cut their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.