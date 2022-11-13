Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Deswell Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Deswell Industries stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.21. 2,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,015. Deswell Industries has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

