Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €65.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($65.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($73.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($67.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($65.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HEN3 opened at €66.70 ($66.70) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($103.00) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($129.65). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €62.36 and a 200-day moving average of €62.30.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.