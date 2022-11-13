Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target to SEK 70

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 80 to SEK 70 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ERIC. Oddo Bhf lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a SEK 60 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,947 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

