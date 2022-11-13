Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target to GBX 2,950

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,750 ($31.66) to GBX 2,950 ($33.97) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CCHGY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,825 ($21.01) to GBX 2,200 ($25.33) in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,000 ($23.03) to GBX 2,600 ($29.94) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($25.91) to GBX 2,400 ($27.63) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,850 ($21.30) to GBX 1,950 ($22.45) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of CCHGY opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.