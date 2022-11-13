Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,377 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,454,836,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,911 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,824,000 after buying an additional 799,535 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,500,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,721,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.13%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

