DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the October 15th total of 101,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 133,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,179. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:DMAC Get Rating ) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.25% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.