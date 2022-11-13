DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the October 15th total of 101,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance
DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 133,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,179. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
