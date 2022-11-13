Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$105.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.51 million. Digi International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 611,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Digi International has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $42.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Digi International by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Digi International by 32.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Digi International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

