Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$105.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.51 million. Digi International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DGII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.86.
Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 611,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Digi International has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $42.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25.
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
