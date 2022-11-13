DigiByte (DGB) Trading Down 32.1% Over Last Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $101.05 million and $2.68 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,128.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000510 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00347523 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023948 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00119424 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00779344 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.66 or 0.00611629 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001423 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006126 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00236456 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,796,242,626 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
