Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Short Interest Update

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Digital Health Acquisition Price Performance

DHAC remained flat at $10.53 on Friday. 90 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,239. Digital Health Acquisition has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Health Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 426,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 57,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Health Acquisition

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

