Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DLR opened at $111.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.18. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

