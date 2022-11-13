Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) vs. ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dingdong (Cayman) and ThredUp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 1 0 2.00 ThredUp 0 4 7 0 2.64

Dingdong (Cayman) presently has a consensus price target of $4.80, indicating a potential upside of 36.75%. ThredUp has a consensus price target of $8.63, indicating a potential upside of 837.50%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) -15.40% -444.71% -38.22% ThredUp -28.65% -41.55% -22.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

28.6% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of ThredUp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and ThredUp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $3.16 billion 0.26 -$1.01 billion ($1.41) -2.49 ThredUp $251.79 million 0.37 -$63.18 million ($0.83) -1.11

ThredUp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dingdong (Cayman). Dingdong (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ThredUp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dingdong (Cayman) has a beta of -1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ThredUp has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ThredUp beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About ThredUp

(Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.