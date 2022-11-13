Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 225 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.65) to GBX 225 ($2.59) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DIISY. Citigroup downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 277 ($3.19) to GBX 262 ($3.02) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 240 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($2.65) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.67.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

