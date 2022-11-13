Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Cap Hits $10.90 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion and $983.29 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 30.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00347523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023948 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001423 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001071 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018631 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

