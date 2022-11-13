Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives $85.35 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Price Performance

OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.29.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.