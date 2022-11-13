Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DRPRF. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a 1 year low of $80.49 and a 1 year high of $105.91.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Company Profile

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

