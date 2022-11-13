DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the October 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTRT Health Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in DTRT Health Acquisition by 1,627.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTRT Health Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DTRT stock remained flat at $10.22 during trading hours on Friday. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,898. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. DTRT Health Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.55.

About DTRT Health Acquisition

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

