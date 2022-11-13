Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Short Interest Up 23.6% in October

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the October 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In related news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $189,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,809.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $189,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,809.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $2,439,668.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 204,811 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 8,957.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 350,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 346,203 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DYN stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.17. 111,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,165. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.90. The company has a market cap of $530.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.05.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

