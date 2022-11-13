E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EICCF. National Bank Financial cut E Automotive from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$12.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

E Automotive Stock Performance

E Automotive stock opened at 3.35 on Wednesday. E Automotive has a 52 week low of 3.27 and a 52 week high of 7.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 4.30.

E Automotive Company Profile

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

