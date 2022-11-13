E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.00) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($9.80) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($8.50) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.00) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($12.80) target price on E.On in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.50) target price on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €8.74 ($8.74) on Wednesday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($6.70) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($10.80). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €8.34 and a 200-day moving average of €8.81.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

