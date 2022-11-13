EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $206.57 Million

EAC (EAC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. EAC has a total market cap of $206.57 million and $30,445.61 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EAC has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00004244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00349814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00024264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001101 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018631 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.7015212 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,961.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

