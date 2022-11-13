Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,283,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,274 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Marvell Technology worth $99,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,637,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,631,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,159 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $67,329,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,836,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,845,000 after buying an additional 1,467,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $43.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.