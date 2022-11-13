Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,899 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Prologis worth $105,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.8% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $116.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.73 and a 200 day moving average of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

