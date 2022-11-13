Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $91.89 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $91,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,478 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,358 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 6.1 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $224.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

