Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $122,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

CMG opened at $1,506.35 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,895.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,550.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,464.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

