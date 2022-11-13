Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,240 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Lululemon Athletica worth $81,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,774,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $359.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.74.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

