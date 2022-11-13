Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 56,091 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 955,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,091 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.9% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AbbVie worth $146,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $150.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.01 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

