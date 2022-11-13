Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Decreased by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,843,713,000 after buying an additional 166,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ecolab by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after buying an additional 532,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,548,000 after buying an additional 104,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.82.

Ecolab Stock Up 2.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

ECL traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.68. 1,320,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,785. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.27. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 125,894 shares of company stock worth $21,774,504 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

