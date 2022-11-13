Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up 2% yr/yr to $2.17-2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on EPC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.60.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. 468,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.81. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after buying an additional 331,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2,778.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 276,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,702,000 after buying an additional 135,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1,902.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 118,786 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

