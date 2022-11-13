Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043,149 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 67,863 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $248,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $131.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.59. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.68%.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,824 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

