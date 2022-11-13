Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Increased to $575.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $577.37.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $491.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $491.04 and its 200 day moving average is $487.46. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $392.40 and a 1 year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.43. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $39.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

