Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the October 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELEV shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Elevation Oncology from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elevation Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 917.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 968.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 135,863 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
