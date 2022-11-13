Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the October 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELEV shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Elevation Oncology from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elevation Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 917.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 968.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 135,863 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology Stock Performance

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Shares of ELEV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.92. 98,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,814. The company has a market cap of $21.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Featured Articles

