Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Plans $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.631 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Enbridge has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years. Enbridge has a payout ratio of 118.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.7%.

NYSE:ENB opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 42,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

