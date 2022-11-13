Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Boosted by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 8.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 26.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,642,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,329. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enbridge Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.